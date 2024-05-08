Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Grocery Outlet (GO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Grocery Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 3.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Total Store: 474 compared to the 475 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of new stores: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.
Shares of Grocery Outlet have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

