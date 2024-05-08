Back to top

Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) reported $275.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +350.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total shop count: 876 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 868.
  • Number of shops - Franchised: 294 versus 292 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of shops - Company-operated: 582 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 575.
  • Same shop sales growth: 10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned: 10.9% versus 3.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total net - new shop openings: 45 compared to the 36 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Company-operated new openings: 40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.
  • Franchised new openings: 5 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.
  • Revenues- Franchising and other: $27.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Revenues- Company-operated shops: $248.09 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $229.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.3%.
Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

