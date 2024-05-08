Back to top

McKesson (MCK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.36 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.18, compared to $7.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.34, the EPS surprise was -2.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $68.79 billion compared to the $71.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions: $1.18 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Revenue- International: $3.55 billion versus $3.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $2.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $901 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $919.98 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- International: $94 million versus $93.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate: -$193 million versus -$176.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions: $212 million versus $235.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $248 million versus $232.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of McKesson have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

