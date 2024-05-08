Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported revenue of $195.88 million, up 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.72 million, representing a surprise of -2.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $16.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +877.4%.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $58.58 million compared to the $61.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalties: $120.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
  • Product sales, Net- Sales of Device Partnered Products: $12.82 million compared to the $12.95 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales, Net- Sales of bulk rHuPH20: $10.51 million compared to the $16.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.4% year over year.
  • Product sales, Net- Sales of proprietary products: $35.25 million compared to the $31.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Halozyme Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise