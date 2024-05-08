We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SentinelOne (S) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) closed at $21.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 5.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $180.93 million, indicating a 35.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $815.71 million, indicating changes of +107.14% and +31.32%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SentinelOne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, SentinelOne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 1446. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25 of its industry.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.