Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) closed at $862.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 3.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $876.05 million, indicating a 10.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. As of now, Deckers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Deckers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.96. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.68.
One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
