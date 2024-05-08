Back to top

Agilon (AGL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.6 billion, up 41.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership: 518,400 versus 513,855 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Direct Contracting beneficiaries (ACO REACH): 131,000 compared to the 119,150 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Medicare Advantage Members: 522,800 compared to the 527,365 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Medical services: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $3.16 million versus $1.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +139.9% change.
Shares of Agilon have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

