Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) reported $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $4.25 for the same period compares to $2.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96, the EPS surprise was +7.32%.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums: $202 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $270.05 million.
  • Other Revenues: $145 million compared to the $153.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net investment income: $1.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion.
  • Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $436 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $754.38 million.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Run-off: $356 million compared to the $400.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Life: $217 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $305.56 million.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.30 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $173 million versus $155.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings- Annuities: $313 million versus $286.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other: -$34 million versus -$23.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings- Run-off: -$341 million compared to the -$24.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings- Life: -$36 million versus $15.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

