Compared to Estimates, BlackLine (BL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BlackLine (BL - Free Report) reported $157.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +14.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BlackLine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total users: 387,050 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 392,450.
  • Total customers: 4,411 compared to the 4,438 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $7.96 million versus $8.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription and support: $149.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $146.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
  • Gross profit- Professional services: $0.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.10 million.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support: $117.45 million compared to the $117.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BlackLine have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

