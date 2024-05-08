Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Public Education (APEI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

American Public Education (APEI - Free Report) reported $154.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was +68.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Public Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $4.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.18 million.
  • Revenues- Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN): $16.45 million versus $15.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- American Military & Public University (APUS): $80.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.54 million.
  • Revenues- Rasmussen University (RU): $53.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.63 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Public Education here>>>

Shares of American Public Education have returned +18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise