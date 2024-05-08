IAC (
IAC Quick Quote IAC - Free Report) reported $929.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. EPS of -$0.93 for the same period compares to -$2.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $937.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.14, the EPS surprise was +18.42%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of IAC have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
IAC (IAC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
IAC (IAC - Free Report) reported $929.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. EPS of -$0.93 for the same period compares to -$2.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $937.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.14, the EPS surprise was +18.42%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Angi Inc: $305.40 million versus $301.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.2% change.
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith: $390.50 million versus $382.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
- Revenue- Search: $108.50 million compared to the $131.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue: $185.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
- Revenue- Emerging & Other: $126.50 million versus $125.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital Revenue: $209.30 million versus $202.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.30 million versus -$1.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.6% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc: $36 million compared to the $29.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith: $30.20 million versus $27.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$23.30 million compared to the -$23.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other: -$4.20 million versus -$8.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Search: $4.40 million compared to the $5.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of IAC have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.