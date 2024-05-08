Back to top

Compared to Estimates, VTEX (VTEX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

VTEX (VTEX - Free Report) reported $52.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VTEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV: $4.04 billion versus $4.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services revenue: $2.29 million versus $2.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue: $50.36 million versus $51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of VTEX have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

