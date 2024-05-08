Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Hannon Armstrong (HASI - Free Report) reported revenue of $41.92 million, up 39.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.74 million, representing a surprise of +11.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hannon Armstrong performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Interest Income: $68.69 million versus $68.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.4% change.
  • Revenue- Rental Income: $1.85 million compared to the $2.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -71.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Gain on sale of receivables and investments: $28.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82%.
Shares of Hannon Armstrong have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

