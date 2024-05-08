Back to top

Open Lending (LPRO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Open Lending (LPRO - Free Report) reported $30.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.9%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Open Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Certified Loans: 28,189 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25,519.
  • Revenue- Profit share: $13.88 million versus $12.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.4% change.
  • Revenue- Program fees: $14.31 million versus $13.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change.
  • Revenue- Claims administration service fees: $2.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
Shares of Open Lending have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

