Back to top

Image: Bigstock

LegalZoom (LZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

LegalZoom (LZ - Free Report) reported $174.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LegalZoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU): $0.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.28 million.
  • Number of subscription units: 1,605 versus 1,546 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Transactions units: 336 versus 317 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Order Value: $198 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.01.
  • Number of business formations: 139 compared to the 172 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Subscription revenue: $107.90 million compared to the $109.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Transaction revenue: $66.32 million versus $65.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for LegalZoom here>>>

Shares of LegalZoom have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise