Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crexendo (CXDO) Q1 Earnings

Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported $14.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service revenue: $7.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $1.30 million versus $1.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Software solutions: $5.15 million compared to the $4.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.3% year over year.
Shares of Crexendo have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

