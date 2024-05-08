Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported $208.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 21%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was -73.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mercury Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar: $26.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -68.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare: $26 million versus $31.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $23.33 million compared to the $16.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total: $100.33 million compared to the $82.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- C4I: $84.61 million compared to the $108 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector: $47.68 million versus $24.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +136.7% change.
Shares of Mercury Systems have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

