Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RMR Group (RMR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $217.75 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -2.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses: $145.23 million compared to the $166.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues: $49.65 million compared to the $50.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues- Advisory services: $1.13 million compared to the $1.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs: $168.10 million versus $195.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues- Management services: $48.46 million versus $48.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
Shares of RMR Group have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

