Compared to Estimates, Marqeta (MQ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.97 million, down 45.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marqeta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Processing Volume (TPV): $66.67 billion compared to the $65.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total platform services, net: $113.94 million compared to the $113.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other services: $4 million compared to the $5.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.9% year over year.
Shares of Marqeta have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

