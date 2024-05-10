Back to top

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.41 million, up 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aris Water Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.74 compared to the $0.75 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.29 versus $0.32 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,523 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,422.21 BBL/D.
  • Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 364 BBL/D versus 337.8 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,159 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,084.41 BBL/D.
  • Revenue- Total Water Solutions including Affiliates: $16.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $0.53 million compared to the $0.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Produced Water Handling including Affiliates: $85.93 million versus $78.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
Shares of Aris Water Solutions have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

