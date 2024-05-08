Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MidCap Financial (MFIC) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.33 million, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.48 million, representing a surprise of -1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidCap Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest income: $64.58 million versus $67.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Investment Income- Other income: $1.71 million versus $0.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
  • Investment Income- Dividend income: $0.01 million versus $0.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.5% change.
Shares of MidCap Financial have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

