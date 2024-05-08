Back to top

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $323.96 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -18.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inter Parfums performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America: $108.10 million versus $121.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Middle East: $27.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.27 million.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $230.96 million versus $239.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Asia: $51.80 million compared to the $50.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- United States: $95.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Net Sales- Central and South America: $34.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.14 million.
  • Net Sales- Eastern Europe: $17.50 million compared to the $25.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Western Europe: $85.10 million compared to the $75.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Inter Parfums have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

