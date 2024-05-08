Back to top

Image: Bigstock

loanDepot (LDI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, loanDepot (LDI - Free Report) reported revenue of $222.79 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232.65 million, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -250.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how loanDepot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net interest income: -$0.74 million compared to the $2.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -161.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $15.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%.
  • Revenues- Servicing fee income: $124.06 million versus $120.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Revenues- Change in fair value of servicing rights, net: -$45.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$45.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for loanDepot here>>>

Shares of loanDepot have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise