Twilio (TWLO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Twilio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Active Customer: 313,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 306,500.
  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: 102% versus 94.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Segment: $75.05 million compared to the $73.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Communications: $972.01 million versus $956.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Twilio have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

