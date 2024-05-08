Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DoubleVerify (DV) Q1 Earnings

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) reported $140.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.01 million, representing a surprise of +2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by customer type- Measurement: $49.28 million compared to the $47.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer: $12.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenue by customer type- Activation: $79.32 million compared to the $78.90 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
Shares of DoubleVerify have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

