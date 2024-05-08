Back to top

BRP Group (BRP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BRP Group (BRP - Free Report) reported $380.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.3 million, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BRP Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: 16% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.8%.
  • Revenue- Commissions and Fees- Insurance Advisory Solutions: $222.35 million compared to the $215.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commissions and Fees- Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions: $103.90 million compared to the $109.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Commissions and Fees- Mainstreet Insurance Solutions: $71.70 million versus $68.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Commissions and Fees- Corporate and Other: -$17.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%.
Shares of BRP Group have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

