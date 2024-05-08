Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Masimo (MASI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Masimo (MASI - Free Report) reported $492.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $488.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +8.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-healthcare: $153.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.33 million.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $339.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332.56 million.
  • Gross Profit- Non-healthcare: $44.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.35 million.
  • Gross Profit- Healthcare: $211.40 million compared to the $204.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Masimo have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

