Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Angi (ANGI) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Angi (ANGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $305.39 million, down 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $297.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Angi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International: $35.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.21 million.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic: $270 million compared to the $282.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Services: $20.50 million compared to the $20.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $249.60 million versus $243.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Corporate: -$11.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11.46 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Services: $0 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $41.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.31 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Angi here>>>

Shares of Angi have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Angi Inc. (ANGI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise