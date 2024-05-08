Back to top

Service Properties (SVC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Service Properties (SVC - Free Report) reported revenue of $436.25 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.81 million, representing a surprise of +2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hotel operating revenues: $336.24 million compared to the $326.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $100.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.40.
Shares of Service Properties have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

