Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $155.33 million, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to -$0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.61 million, representing a surprise of +1.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +220.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $58.58 million compared to the $50.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse: $51.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.7%.
  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis: $45.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

