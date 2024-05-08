We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Compass (CMP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Compass Minerals (CMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $364 million, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to -$0.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $392.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +547.83%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Compass performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Sales Price per ton - Plant Nutrition: $680.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $637.94.
- Sales volumes - Plant Nutrition: 74 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75 KTon.
- Average Sales Price per ton - Total Salt: $89.55 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.58.
- Sales volumes - Total Salt - Consumer and Industrial: 421 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 491 KTon.
- Average Sales Price per ton - Consumer and Industrial: $196.93 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.26.
- Sales volumes - Total Salt: 3,466 KTon compared to the 4,000.78 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales volumes - Total Salt - Highway Deicing: 3,045 KTon versus 3,643.12 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Sales Price per ton - Highway Deicing: $74.72 compared to the $72 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales to external customers- Salt: $310.40 million compared to the $344.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year.
- Sales to external customers- Plant Nutrition: $50.10 million compared to the $47.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Sales to external customers- Corporate & Other: $3.50 million compared to the $3.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
- Operating earnings- Plant Nutrition: -$53.40 million compared to the -$3.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Compass have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.