Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Inogen (INGN) Q1 Earnings

Inogen (INGN - Free Report) reported $78.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of -$0.62 for the same period compares to -$0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.76, the EPS surprise was +18.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Sales revenue: $63.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $14.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Gross profit- Rental revenue: $6.52 million versus $8.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Sales revenue: $27.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.58 million.
Shares of Inogen have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

