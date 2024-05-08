Back to top

OPKO Health (OPK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) reported revenue of $173.7 million, down 26.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OPKO Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other: $8.70 million compared to the $13.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -86.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from products: $38.10 million compared to the $40.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from services: $126.90 million compared to the $126.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
Shares of OPKO Health have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

