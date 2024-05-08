Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Countdown to Aveanna (AVAH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $485.05 million, representing an increase of 4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aveanna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- PDS' will likely reach $388.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- MS' at $39.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- HHH' should arrive at $55.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Aveanna here>>>

Over the past month, Aveanna shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview