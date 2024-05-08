Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Shopify (SHOP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.4%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $60.86 billion compared to the $59.52 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR): $151 million versus $153.53 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Shopify Plus contributed: $48 million compared to the $49.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross Payments Volume (GPV): $36.24 billion compared to the $35.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Merchant solutions: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription solutions: $511 million compared to the $506.18 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Merchant solutions: $541 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $523.44 million.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $416 million compared to the $412.95 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
Shares of Shopify have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

