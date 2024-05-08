Back to top

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported $833 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $813.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Unallocated: -$8 million compared to the -$6.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $264 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
  • Net Revenues- Presto Products: $143 million compared to the $138.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $205 million versus $195.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $229 million versus $228.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated: -$36 million versus -$5.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.98 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products: $29 million compared to the $19.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware: $30 million versus $27.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage: $66 million compared to the $54.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

