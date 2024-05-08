Dine Brands (DIN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Dine Brands (
DIN Quick Quote DIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $206.24 million, down 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was -16.35%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change: -1.7% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp: 1,809 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,819. Number of restaurants - Total: 3,445 versus 3,480 estimated by five analysts on average. Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change: -4.6% compared to the -2.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc: 1,636 versus 1,634 estimated by four analysts on average. Effective number of restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp: 156 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 157. Franchise revenues: $175.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $180.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Rental revenues: $29.55 million versus $30.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Financing revenues: $0.54 million versus $0.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.9% change. Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue: $75.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $100.62 million versus $102.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. Company restaurant sales: $0.27 million compared to the $0.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -74.1% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Dine Brands here>>>
Shares of Dine Brands have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Dine Brands (DIN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
