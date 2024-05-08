Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kennametal (KMT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $515.79 million, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522.04 million, representing a surprise of -1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kennametal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Infrastructure: $189.23 million versus $196.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
  • Total Sales- Metal Cutting: $326.56 million compared to the $325.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate: -$0.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.76 million.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Metal Cutting: $30.81 million compared to the $36.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Infrastructure: $5.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.14 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kennametal here>>>

Shares of Kennametal have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kennametal Inc. (KMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise