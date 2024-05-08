Back to top

Edgewell Personal (EPC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) reported revenue of $599.4 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $608.59 million, representing a surprise of -1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Edgewell Personal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feminine Care: $70.50 million compared to the $78.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Wet Shave: $293.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $312.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care: $235.80 million versus $217.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
Shares of Edgewell Personal have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

