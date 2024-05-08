Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Everi Holdings (EVRI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $189.35 million, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -70.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Everi Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $97.12 million compared to the $92.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- FinTech: $92.22 million versus $95.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Technology Solutions: $33.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.40 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Games: $46.63 million compared to the $42.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Everi Holdings here>>>

Shares of Everi Holdings have returned -15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise