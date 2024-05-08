Back to top

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of +2.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Elanco Animal Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Pet Health: $639 million compared to the $616.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Farm Animal: $556 million compared to the $552 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

