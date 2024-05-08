Back to top

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $95.71 million, down 42.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.32 million, representing a surprise of +3.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +60.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Crest: $14.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61%.
  • Net sales- Aviara: $11.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
  • Net sales- MasterCraft: $69.78 million versus $67.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.7% change.
Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

