Compared to Estimates, Uber (UBER) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.13 billion, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.32, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.08 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -252.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $37.65 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $37.97 billion.
  • Gross Bookings - Delivery: $17.70 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.53 billion.
  • Gross Bookings - Mobility: $18.67 billion versus $19.16 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.28 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion.
  • Revenue Margin - Delivery: 18.2% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue Margin - Mobility: 30.2% versus 29% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 149 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 151.
  • Trips: 2,572 versus 2,612 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Mobility: $5.63 billion versus $5.55 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change.
  • Revenue- Freight: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $3.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $1.48 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Uber here>>>

Shares of Uber have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

