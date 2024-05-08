Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (
TEVA Quick Quote TEVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $597 million versus $483.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change. Geographic Revenue- North America: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE: $30 million versus $59.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.5% change. Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA: $46 million compared to the $47.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO: $282 million versus $239.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.9% change. Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda: $381 million compared to the $391.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE: $57 million versus $44.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products: $66 million compared to the $68.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products: $477 million versus $389.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE: $12 million versus $8.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- API sales to third parties: $128 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenue- Other- Total: $318 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries here>>>
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
