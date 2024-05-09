NiSource ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 4.9%. The bottom line increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 77 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 77 cents compared with 71 cents in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues
NiSource (NI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
NiSource (NI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 4.9%. The bottom line increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 77 cents.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 77 cents compared with 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1.71 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion by 17.5%. The top line also decreased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.97 billion.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses amounted to $1.12 billion, down 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.44 billion due to lower energy.
Operating income totaled $583.4 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago figure of $531 million.
Net interest expenses amounted to $116.3 million, up 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $108.9 million.
Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 207.3 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s 194.3 MMDth.
Total electric sales were recorded at 3,648.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,582.8 GWh.
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2024 were $0.102 billion compared with $2.24 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2024 were $11.72 billion compared with $11.05 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Net cash flows from operating activities in the first three months of 2024 were $456.2 million compared with $683.4 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
The company expects 2024 non-GAAP earnings in the band of $1.70-1.74 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.71 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2028. It has increased its capital expenditure plan for the 2024-2028 period to $16.4 billion from the previous projection of $16 billion.
Zacks Rank
NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
