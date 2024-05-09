We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Avis Budget (CAR) Gains 28% Despite Earnings Miss in Q1
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
The stock has gained 28.3% since its earnings release on May 1 despite the earnings miss.
CAR’s adjusted loss was $3.2 per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.15 and year-ago earnings of $7.72. Total revenues of $2.6 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but decreased marginally year over year.
Avis Budget’s shares have lost 1.6% over the past month compared with the marginal decline of the industry it belongs to.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Segmental Revenues
Revenues from Americas amounted to $2 billion, reflecting a decrease of 1% from the year-ago quarter. The metric was in line with our estimate.
International revenues were $558 million, up 3% year over year. The figure missed our estimation of $567.1 million.
Profitability
Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million, down 98% from fourth-quarter 2023. The Americas segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $44 million, which declined 91% from the year-ago quarter. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA loss was reported to be $15 million, down more than 100% from the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Avis Budget exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $522 million compared with $555 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. Corporate debt amounted to $5.4 billion compared with $4.82 billion reported in the preceding quarter.
CAR generated $589 million in net cash from operating activities. Adjusted free cash flow utilized amounted to $639 million. Capital expenditures were $56 million.
Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
