Compared to Estimates, Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported $538.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.43 million, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core: $166.66 million versus $167.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Payments: $201.92 million compared to the $203.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Complementary: $149.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $152.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenues- Corporate & Other: $20.76 million compared to the $17.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Processing: $233.55 million compared to the $224.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Services and Support: $305.02 million versus $315.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

