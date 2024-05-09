We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UBER's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported a loss of 32 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 21 cents. In the year-ago quarter, UBER incurred a loss of 8 cents.
Total revenues of $10,131 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,076 million. The top line jumped 15% year over year.
In the reported quarter, the majority (55.6%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 30% year over year to $5,633 million. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 4% year over year to $3,214 million. Freight revenues fell to $1,284 million, down 8% from the year-ago period, due to lower revenue per load and volume and the challenging freight market cycle.
Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter surged 82% to $1,382 million.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Gross bookings from Mobility improved 25% to $18,670 million. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 18% to $17,699 million. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1,282 million in the first quarter, down 8% from the year-ago quarter. Total gross bookings ascended 20% to $37,651 million.
Uber exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5,019 million compared with $4,680 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $9,457 million compared with $9,459 million at the prior-quarter end.
Operating cash flow came in at $1,416 million in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $1,359 million.
Q2 Guidance
For the second quarter of 2024, Uber expects gross bookings in the range of $38.75 billion-$40.25 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $$1.45 billion and $1.53 billion, which reflects year-over-year growth of 58-67%.
UBER currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Let’s take a look at the first-quarter performances of other companies from the same industry.
Lyft Inc. (LYFT - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents and improved year over year. Revenues of $1,277.2 million also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,170.1 million and improved year over year.
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.89 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. The figure rose 61.5% year over year. Revenues of $80.54 billion increased 15% year over year (16% at constant currency).