Compared to Estimates, Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.14 billion, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of +3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +78.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Airbnb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Booking Value: $22.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $22.50 billion.
  • Nights and Experiences Booked: 132.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 132.06 million.
  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR): $172.80 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $170.45.
Shares of Airbnb have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

