Zuora (ZUO) Stock Moves 0.48%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Zuora (ZUO - Free Report) ending at $10.56, denoting a +0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.
The enterprise software company's stock has climbed by 23.65% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Zuora in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 22, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $108.8 million, up 5.53% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $455 million, indicating changes of +24.24% and +5.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zuora. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Zuora boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Zuora is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.14, so one might conclude that Zuora is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.